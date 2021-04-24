Soldiers practice Urban Search and Reconnaissance during Guardian Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 216th Mobility Augmentation Company out of Pomona, CA practiced Urban Search and Reconnaissance techniques during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 23, 2021. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).