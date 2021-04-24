Soldiers from the 216th Mobility Augmentation Company out of Pomona, CA practiced Urban Search and Reconnaissance techniques during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 23, 2021. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792199
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-BH424-012
|Filename:
|DOD_108302201
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers practice Urban Search and Reconnaissance during Guardian Response, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
