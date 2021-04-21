Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.21.2021

    Video by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) combat systems department, test weapons systems, April 20, 2021. Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792195
    VIRIN: 210423-N-OH637-1010
    Filename: DOD_108302184
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

