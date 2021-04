USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) combat systems department, test weapons systems, April 20, 2021. Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)