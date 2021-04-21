Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) combat systems department, test weapons systems, April 20, 2021. Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792195
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-OH637-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108302184
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT