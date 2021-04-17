Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Roosevelt Live Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210417-N-CJ510-0003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA - A b-roll package of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) firing a Mark 45 5-inch gun and a close-in weapons system, April 17, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792193
    VIRIN: 210417-N-CJ510-0003
    Filename: DOD_108302138
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt Live Fire Exercise, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Mediterranean Sea
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT