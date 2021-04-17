210417-N-CJ510-0003 MEDITERRANEAN SEA - A b-roll package of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) firing a Mark 45 5-inch gun and a close-in weapons system, April 17, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792193
|VIRIN:
|210417-N-CJ510-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108302138
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Roosevelt Live Fire Exercise, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT