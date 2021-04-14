Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRF-D Aircraft Arrival *Interview*

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2021

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Archambeault, a crew chief assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, gives an interview after an air movement from East Arm Wharf to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2021. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 joined MRF-D and are prepared to respond to crisis and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region alongside the Australian Defence Force. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 21:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792137
    VIRIN: 210421-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108301759
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D Aircraft Arrival *Interview*, by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    Australian Defence Force
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    RAAF Darwin
    VM-22B Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT