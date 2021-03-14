Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USO Volunteer Jessica Golisch Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Jessica Golisch, a volunteer for the La Crosse Airport United Service Organizations, talks about being a USO volunteer for Volunteer Appreciation Week March 14, 2021, at the La Crosse Airport USO, Wis. Golisch has been a USO volunteer for just over one year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 19:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792130
    VIRIN: 210314-A-FK859-128
    Filename: DOD_108301596
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Volunteer Jessica Golisch Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    USO
    Volunteer Appreciation Week
    USO Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT