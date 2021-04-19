Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, M17 Pistol Qualification Range

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, conduct training on the SIG Sauer P320-M17, semi-automatic pistol during a weapons qualification course on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 19, 2021. The M17 weapon qualification course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as Leadership Reaction Course, Land Navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Eric Kestner and Spc. Larissa Peterson)