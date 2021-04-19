U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, conduct training on the SIG Sauer P320-M17, semi-automatic pistol during a weapons qualification course on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 19, 2021. The M17 weapon qualification course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as Leadership Reaction Course, Land Navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Eric Kestner and Spc. Larissa Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792128
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-CG814-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301574
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, M17 Pistol Qualification Range, by SPC Eric Kestner and SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT