    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, M17 Pistol Qualification Range

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Spc. Eric Kestner and Spc. Larissa Peterson

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, conduct training on the SIG Sauer P320-M17, semi-automatic pistol during a weapons qualification course on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 19, 2021. The M17 weapon qualification course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as Leadership Reaction Course, Land Navigation, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Eric Kestner and Spc. Larissa Peterson)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792128
    VIRIN: 210419-A-CG814-2001
    Filename: DOD_108301574
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    M17
    Camp Bullis
    pistol
    982nd Combat Camera
    Army Reserve Sustainment Command
    CORE-21

