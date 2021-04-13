Recorded national anthem singer in civilian clothing paired with the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard in uniform presenting the colors on the Dover AFB flightline in front of a C-17 Globemaster III.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792121
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-OB435-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301496
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yellow Ribbon National Anthem with Honor Guard, by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
