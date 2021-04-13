Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yellow Ribbon National Anthem with Honor Guard

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Recorded national anthem singer in civilian clothing paired with the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard in uniform presenting the colors on the Dover AFB flightline in front of a C-17 Globemaster III.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792121
    VIRIN: 210413-F-OB435-1001
    Filename: DOD_108301496
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yellow Ribbon National Anthem with Honor Guard, by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    national anthem
    air force reserve
    yellow ribbon
    air force reserve command
    512th airlift wing

