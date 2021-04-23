From unboxing to vaccinating, take a behind the scenes look of the process to vaccinate community members at the state-led, federally-supported Ford Field Community Vaccination Center in Detroit, Michigan, from the perspective of a syringe. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792120
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-JY979-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301486
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A syringe’s journey at Ford Field Community Vaccination Center, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT