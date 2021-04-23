Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A syringe’s journey at Ford Field Community Vaccination Center

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    From unboxing to vaccinating, take a behind the scenes look of the process to vaccinate community members at the state-led, federally-supported Ford Field Community Vaccination Center in Detroit, Michigan, from the perspective of a syringe. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792120
    VIRIN: 210423-F-JY979-0001
    Filename: DOD_108301486
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A syringe’s journey at Ford Field Community Vaccination Center, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #HomelandDefense
    #WeHaveTheWatch
    #StrengthOfTheNation
    #JFLCCResponds
    #FederalVaccineResponse
    #FedVaxResp

