A syringe’s journey at Ford Field Community Vaccination Center

From unboxing to vaccinating, take a behind the scenes look of the process to vaccinate community members at the state-led, federally-supported Ford Field Community Vaccination Center in Detroit, Michigan, from the perspective of a syringe. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)