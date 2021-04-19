Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: The DoD adds COVID-19 guidelines for deployers

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Disaster Emergency Medical Operations Support Team tests Airmen for COVID-19 prior to their deployment April 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Department of Defense recently added COVID-19 guidance for deploying service members based on the host nation of the deployment location.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792119
    VIRIN: 210419-F-UO290-1002
    Filename: DOD_108301440
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: The DoD adds COVID-19 guidelines for deployers, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The DoD adds COVID-19 guidelines for deployers

    TAGS

    Testing
    Deploying
    APOE
    COVID-19
    COVID Testing

