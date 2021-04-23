Mr. Hoffer Retirement Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) holds a retirement and awards ceremony for Executive Director Donald L. Hoffer at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, April 23, 2021. Hoffer, who served as SUBFOR’s third executive director, retired after more than 35 years of service in the Department of the Navy. During the ceremony, Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, SUBFOR, awarded Hoffer the Department of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)