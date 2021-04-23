Commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) holds a retirement and awards ceremony for Executive Director Donald L. Hoffer at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, April 23, 2021. Hoffer, who served as SUBFOR’s third executive director, retired after more than 35 years of service in the Department of the Navy. During the ceremony, Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, SUBFOR, awarded Hoffer the Department of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792116
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-UB406-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301348
|Length:
|00:30:13
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mr. Hoffer Retirement Ceremony, by PO2 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT