    Mr. Hoffer Retirement Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) holds a retirement and awards ceremony for Executive Director Donald L. Hoffer at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, April 23, 2021. Hoffer, who served as SUBFOR’s third executive director, retired after more than 35 years of service in the Department of the Navy. During the ceremony, Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, SUBFOR, awarded Hoffer the Department of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792116
    VIRIN: 210423-N-UB406-0001
    Filename: DOD_108301348
    Length: 00:30:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Award
    COMSUBLANT

