    25ID Earth Day 2021

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    MG Jamie Jarrard, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, takes a visit to the U.S. Army Hawaii seed conservation lab on April 22nd, 2021. The lab experts Kapua Kawello and Tim Chambers discuss the lab's capabilities while stressing the importance of seed conservation and community outreach for Earth Day 2021. Video by Sgt Gabriel Davis.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Earth Day
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

