25ID Earth Day 2021

MG Jamie Jarrard, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, takes a visit to the U.S. Army Hawaii seed conservation lab on April 22nd, 2021. The lab experts Kapua Kawello and Tim Chambers discuss the lab's capabilities while stressing the importance of seed conservation and community outreach for Earth Day 2021. Video by Sgt Gabriel Davis.