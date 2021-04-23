Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg received a COVID-19 vaccination at the Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City on Friday.

    The event was designed to bolster support for vaccination efforts in Western Iowa. The Lieutenant Governor was surrounded by community leaders, including members of the Iowa National Guard.

    Adding additional star power to the event, Siouxland native, former Iowa Hawkeye and former NFL tight end Dallas Clark also received a COVID-19 shot at the vaccination clinic.

    Prior to arriving in Sioux City Gregg invited area residents to preregister and join him in receiving a vaccination.

    Earlier this year members of the Iowa National Guard began receiving some of the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations. Soon after the initial rollout the clinic at the Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City began to expand their efforts to include all military members who opted to receive the vaccine.

    Now that the vaccine is widely available, the Lieutenant Governor is joining state and community leaders in encouraging residents to get their vaccination.

    Lower thirds

    Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg

    Dallas Clark
    Retired NFL tight end and former Iowa Hawkeye football player

    Iowa
    vaccination
    Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg
    Dallas Clark
    Iowa Hawkeys

