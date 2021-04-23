Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg received a COVID-19 vaccination at the Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City on Friday.
The event was designed to bolster support for vaccination efforts in Western Iowa. The Lieutenant Governor was surrounded by community leaders, including members of the Iowa National Guard.
Adding additional star power to the event, Siouxland native, former Iowa Hawkeye and former NFL tight end Dallas Clark also received a COVID-19 shot at the vaccination clinic.
Prior to arriving in Sioux City Gregg invited area residents to preregister and join him in receiving a vaccination.
Earlier this year members of the Iowa National Guard began receiving some of the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations. Soon after the initial rollout the clinic at the Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City began to expand their efforts to include all military members who opted to receive the vaccine.
Now that the vaccine is widely available, the Lieutenant Governor is joining state and community leaders in encouraging residents to get their vaccination.
Lower thirds
Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
Dallas Clark
Retired NFL tight end and former Iowa Hawkeye football player
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792102
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-KZ880-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301059
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Hometown:
|HUMBOLDT, IA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg receives COVID-19 vaccination in Sioux City, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT