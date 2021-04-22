Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Escape Room

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) participated in Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention or SHARP training while navigating through an escape room 19-23 April, at the Army Reserve Center, JBLM, Washington. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792095
    VIRIN: 210422-A-BO313-931
    Filename: DOD_108300942
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 

    This work, SHARP Escape Room, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

