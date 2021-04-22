Soldiers assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) participated in Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention or SHARP training while navigating through an escape room 19-23 April, at the Army Reserve Center, JBLM, Washington. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 15:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792095
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-BO313-931
|Filename:
|DOD_108300942
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP Escape Room, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
