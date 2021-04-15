Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    189th Airlift Wing SAPR conducts unique training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    THe 189th Airlift Wing SAPR office in coordination with the IG office conducted scenario-based SAPR training for leadership throughout the wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 15:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 792094
    VIRIN: 210415-Z-HN461-0001
    Filename: DOD_108300921
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th Airlift Wing SAPR conducts unique training, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    SARC
    Arkansas National Guard
    SAPR
    189th Airlift Wing
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT