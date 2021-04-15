189th Airlift Wing SAPR conducts unique training

THe 189th Airlift Wing SAPR office in coordination with the IG office conducted scenario-based SAPR training for leadership throughout the wing.
|04.15.2021
|04.23.2021 15:15
|Newscasts
|792094
|210415-Z-HN461-0001
|DOD_108300921
|00:02:20
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|0
|0
