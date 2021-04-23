Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. National Guard celebrates 25 years partnership with Belize

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard and the Belize Defence Force mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of their State Partnership Program April 23, 2021. The program links a unique component of the Department of Defense - a state's National Guard - with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship.

    The Louisiana National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements with Belize in support of defense security goals. The SPP program leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:46
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard celebrates 25 years partnership with Belize, by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

