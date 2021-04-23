La. National Guard celebrates 25 years partnership with Belize

The Louisiana National Guard and the Belize Defence Force mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of their State Partnership Program April 23, 2021. The program links a unique component of the Department of Defense - a state's National Guard - with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship.
The Louisiana National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements with Belize in support of defense security goals. The SPP program leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.
