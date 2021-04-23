La. National Guard celebrates 25 years partnership with Belize

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792085" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Louisiana National Guard and the Belize Defence Force mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of their State Partnership Program April 23, 2021. The program links a unique component of the Department of Defense - a state's National Guard - with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship.



The Louisiana National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements with Belize in support of defense security goals. The SPP program leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.