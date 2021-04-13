Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide security at Brooklyn Center Police Department

    BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard provide security assistance to law enforcement in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021, in response to unrest in the community. The Minnesota National Guard is a partner in Operation Safety Net, the unified command public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792081
    VIRIN: 210413-Z-KO357-0001
    Filename: DOD_108300638
    Length: 00:11:37
    Location: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US 

    TAGS

    minnesota national guard
    brooklyn center
    civil unrest
    operation safety net

