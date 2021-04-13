Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard provide security assistance to law enforcement in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021, in response to unrest in the community. The Minnesota National Guard is a partner in Operation Safety Net, the unified command public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792081
|VIRIN:
|210413-Z-KO357-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108300638
|Length:
|00:11:37
|Location:
|BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide security at Brooklyn Center Police Department, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
