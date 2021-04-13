Minnesota Guardsmen provide security at Brooklyn Center Police Department

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792081" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard provide security assistance to law enforcement in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021, in response to unrest in the community. The Minnesota National Guard is a partner in Operation Safety Net, the unified command public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)