U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Denise Demps, 642nd Regional Support Group command sergeant major, shares a message for the Army Reserve birthday during a training exercise at Fort McClellan, Ala., April 22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|792074
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-VX503-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108300349
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 642nd CSM Army Reserve birthday message, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT