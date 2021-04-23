Local Guardsmen support hometown COVID Response in North Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guards members work with civilian counterparts to support the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the Esperanza Charter School in Philadelphia, April 23, 2021. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth since mid-March. Guard members have supported more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792073
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-ZB796-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108300328
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
