    Local Guardsmen support hometown COVID Response in North Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guards members work with civilian counterparts to support the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the Esperanza Charter School in Philadelphia, April 23, 2021. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth since mid-March. Guard members have supported more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792073
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-ZB796-0001
    Filename: DOD_108300328
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    Philadelphia
    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    weeklyvideos
    Covid-19

