Local Guardsmen support hometown COVID Response in North Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guards members work with civilian counterparts to support the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the Esperanza Charter School in Philadelphia, April 23, 2021. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth since mid-March. Guard members have supported more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)