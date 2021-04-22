MacDill HAWC keeps members fit to fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792071" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With Air Force fitness testing restarting in July, the MacDill Air Force Base Health and Wellness Centers services like the body pod to help service members reach their goals. The BOD POD measures body mass, or weight, and body volume using air displacement technology. Using these two variables, body density is computed and used with an equation to provide body composition information. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)