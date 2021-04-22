MacDill HAWC keeps members fit to fight

With Air Force fitness testing restarting in July, the MacDill Air Force Base Health and Wellness Centers services like the body pod to help service members reach their goals. The BOD POD measures body mass, or weight, and body volume using air displacement technology. Using these two variables, body density is computed and used with an equation to provide body composition information. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)
|04.22.2021
|04.23.2021 13:29
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
