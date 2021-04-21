Eight Coast Guard rescue swimmers beat the Guinness World Record for climbing the 29,028 ft. height of Mt. Everest at Air Station Cape Cod, April 21, 2021. The crew completed the climb in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 20 seconds. The prior record was held by eight Royal Air Force firefighters in 2004 with a time of 1 hour, 56 minutes and 8 seconds. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792067
|VIRIN:
|210421-G-CA140-664
|Filename:
|DOD_108300258
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescue swimmers hold world record title, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
