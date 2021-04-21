Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers hold world record title

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Eight Coast Guard rescue swimmers beat the Guinness World Record for climbing the 29,028 ft. height of Mt. Everest at Air Station Cape Cod, April 21, 2021. The crew completed the climb in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 20 seconds. The prior record was held by eight Royal Air Force firefighters in 2004 with a time of 1 hour, 56 minutes and 8 seconds. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792067
    VIRIN: 210421-G-CA140-664
    Filename: DOD_108300258
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    rescue swimmer
    record
    climb
    AST
    Mt. Everest
    VersaClimber

