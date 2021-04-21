Coast Guard rescue swimmers hold world record title

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792067" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eight Coast Guard rescue swimmers beat the Guinness World Record for climbing the 29,028 ft. height of Mt. Everest at Air Station Cape Cod, April 21, 2021. The crew completed the climb in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 20 seconds. The prior record was held by eight Royal Air Force firefighters in 2004 with a time of 1 hour, 56 minutes and 8 seconds. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)