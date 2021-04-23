World War II Veteran speaks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792063" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cpl. Cecil Taylor, a former member of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks on Oahu, HI., recaps his experiences. Japanese launched a surprise attack on military stations in Hawaii, using bombers, torpedo bombers and submarines, which resulted in the beginning of World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)