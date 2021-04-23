Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veteran speaks

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Cpl. Cecil Taylor, a former member of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks on Oahu, HI., recaps his experiences. Japanese launched a surprise attack on military stations in Hawaii, using bombers, torpedo bombers and submarines, which resulted in the beginning of World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792063
    VIRIN: 210412-A-EL257-0001
    Filename: DOD_108300177
    Length: 00:10:59
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    WWII
    I Corps
    25ID
    INDOPACOM
    Wheeler AAF

