World War II Veteran speaks

Cpl. Cecil Taylor, a former member of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks on Oahu, HI., recaps his experiences. Japanese launched a surprise attack on military stations in Hawaii, using bombers, torpedo bombers and submarines, which resulted in the beginning of World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
04.23.2021
04.23.2021
Package
792063
210412-A-EL257-0001
DOD_108300177
00:10:59
HI, US
0
0
