Month of the Military Child & Child Development Centers

April is Month of the Military Child and communities are thanking and honoring their military children for their sacrifices and support. The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is focusing on taking care of Airmen, Guardians and their families every month by working with the Department of the Air Force to deliver quality childcare solutions for military families enterprise wide.