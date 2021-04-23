Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child & Child Development Centers

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    April is Month of the Military Child and communities are thanking and honoring their military children for their sacrifices and support. The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is focusing on taking care of Airmen, Guardians and their families every month by working with the Department of the Air Force to deliver quality childcare solutions for military families enterprise wide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792057
    VIRIN: 210423-F-RD009-003
    Filename: DOD_108300137
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, Month of the Military Child & Child Development Centers, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CDC
    Month of military child
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    buehler
    AFSVC

