    EIB/ESB Lane Set-up

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Sgt. Samuel Ruben 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, talks about the importance of proper lane set-up for the Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Testing on March 31, 2021, Schofield Barracks, HI. The Expert Infantryman Badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers aside from medics.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792055
    VIRIN: 210331-A-EL257-0001
    Filename: DOD_108300125
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: HI, US

    USARPAC
    EIB
    I Corps
    ESB
    25ID
    INDOPACOM

