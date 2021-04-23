EIB/ESB Lane Set-up

1st Sgt. Samuel Ruben 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, talks about the importance of proper lane set-up for the Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Testing on March 31, 2021, Schofield Barracks, HI. The Expert Infantryman Badge is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers aside from medics.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792055
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-EL257-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108300125
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
