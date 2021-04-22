Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aquatic biologist talks about endanged aquatic species on Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Aquatic biologist John Brant talks about endangered and threatened aquatic species on Fort Leonard Wood in observance of Earth Day 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792043
    VIRIN: 210422-O-JT284-002
    Filename: DOD_108300074
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Aquatic biologist talks about endanged aquatic species on Fort Leonard Wood, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Community Relations
    Earth Day
    DPW

