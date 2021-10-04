Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twins carry on family tradition of military service

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Saturday was National Siblings Day, a time to recognize the roles brothers and sisters play in people’s lives.

    For many, having a sibling can be a support mechanism, and what better place to have the familiarity of home than while attending Army One Station Unit Training.

    Pfcs. Luis Joel and Luis Javier Torres Perez are twin brothers who joined the Army together — both are currently assigned to Company C, 35th Engineer Battalion. Though they are in separate platoons, Joel said seeing his brother is enough.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792041
    VIRIN: 210410-O-JT284-963
    Filename: DOD_108300069
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Hometown: LARES, PR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Siblings
    Fort Leonard Wood
    TRADOC
    Basic Combat Training

