Twins carry on family tradition of military service

Saturday was National Siblings Day, a time to recognize the roles brothers and sisters play in people’s lives.



For many, having a sibling can be a support mechanism, and what better place to have the familiarity of home than while attending Army One Station Unit Training.



Pfcs. Luis Joel and Luis Javier Torres Perez are twin brothers who joined the Army together — both are currently assigned to Company C, 35th Engineer Battalion. Though they are in separate platoons, Joel said seeing his brother is enough.