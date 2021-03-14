Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Medical Group: TCCC Combat Lifesaver Course

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Columbus Air Force Base's 14th Medical Group medics go through the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (Combat Lifesaver Course) to learn treatments and procedures for battlefield missions, March 14, 2021. The course provides evidence based training and partners medics with defenders to give a hyper realistic training setting with gunshot sounds and tactical movement procedures.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792038
    VIRIN: 031421-F-HX125-9005
    Filename: DOD_108299971
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    This work, 14th Medical Group: TCCC Combat Lifesaver Course, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Lifesaver Course
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    readiness
    Training
    14th Medical Group
    3N0X6

