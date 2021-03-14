14th Medical Group: TCCC Combat Lifesaver Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Columbus Air Force Base's 14th Medical Group medics go through the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (Combat Lifesaver Course) to learn treatments and procedures for battlefield missions, March 14, 2021. The course provides evidence based training and partners medics with defenders to give a hyper realistic training setting with gunshot sounds and tactical movement procedures.