Columbus Air Force Base's 14th Medical Group medics go through the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (Combat Lifesaver Course) to learn treatments and procedures for battlefield missions, March 14, 2021. The course provides evidence based training and partners medics with defenders to give a hyper realistic training setting with gunshot sounds and tactical movement procedures.
03.14.2021
|03.14.2021
04.23.2021 11:28
|04.23.2021 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
792038
|792038
|VIRIN:
|031421-F-HX125-9005
DOD_108299971
|DOD_108299971
00:02:56
|00:02:56
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Medical Group: TCCC Combat Lifesaver Course, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
