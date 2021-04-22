Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Crane employee receives second-highest DoN award for nine years of dedication to Marine Corps

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Sarah Miller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    A Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) employee received the Department of the Navy (DoN) Superior Civilian Service Award (SCSA), which is the second highest honorary award in the DoN.

    Alan Matthews, the SCSA recipient, was awarded for his outstanding efforts as Test Manager for Program Manager Infantry Weapons (PM IW), NSWC Crane from November 2011 to August 2020.

    His award citation reads, “As the Test Manager in one of Marine Corps Systems Command's most visible and dynamic program management offices for 9 years, [Matthews] planned, supervised, and executed tests across multiple systems that ranged from night vision devices, thermal systems, vehicle turrets, and weapons supporting over 390 million in program dollars.”

    In particular, his award recognizes his recent extensive effort to execute critical live-fire testing to determine potential issues with the relatively newer configuration of the M2 Heavy Barrel Machine Gun, called the M2A1. This testing took place during a three-month time span in late 2019.

    TAGS

    Small Arms
    Marine Corps
    NSWC Crane
    M2A1

