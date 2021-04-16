One Aircraft, Two Owners: The Bond Between Pilots and Maintainers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft can't fly without the expertise of the maintainers that keep them mission ready, and aircraft can't complete that mission without the expertise of the pilots that maneuver them with confidence and skill.



The bond between pilots and maintainers has proven to be unbreakable thoughout Air Force history. Hawgsmoke 2021 was a fine example of this relationship at its finest!