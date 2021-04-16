Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    One Aircraft, Two Owners: The Bond Between Pilots and Maintainers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft can't fly without the expertise of the maintainers that keep them mission ready, and aircraft can't complete that mission without the expertise of the pilots that maneuver them with confidence and skill.

    The bond between pilots and maintainers has proven to be unbreakable thoughout Air Force history. Hawgsmoke 2021 was a fine example of this relationship at its finest!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792032
    VIRIN: 210416-F-TY831-666
    Filename: DOD_108299955
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Aircraft, Two Owners: The Bond Between Pilots and Maintainers, by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    pilots
    maintainers
    Hawgsmoke
    Hawgsmoke21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT