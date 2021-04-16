Aircraft can't fly without the expertise of the maintainers that keep them mission ready, and aircraft can't complete that mission without the expertise of the pilots that maneuver them with confidence and skill.
The bond between pilots and maintainers has proven to be unbreakable thoughout Air Force history. Hawgsmoke 2021 was a fine example of this relationship at its finest!
This work, One Aircraft, Two Owners: The Bond Between Pilots and Maintainers, by SrA Hayden Legg
