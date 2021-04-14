Meet Mr. Elrado Mason, Brigade Victim Advocate, originally from Kingston, Jamaica. Mr. Mason has been with the brigade since August 2016 and served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before retiring in 2012. He feels prideful being of service to the men and women of the armed forces because it's for a good cause. He says we need to steer towards a culture change by reducing, with the goal of eliminating sexual assault and harassment from within our ranks.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 10:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792029
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-NY752-102
|Filename:
|DOD_108299949
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vigilant Heroes Mr. Mason, by SSG Sokha Hou, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
