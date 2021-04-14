Vigilant Heroes Mr. Mason

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Mr. Elrado Mason, Brigade Victim Advocate, originally from Kingston, Jamaica. Mr. Mason has been with the brigade since August 2016 and served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before retiring in 2012. He feels prideful being of service to the men and women of the armed forces because it's for a good cause. He says we need to steer towards a culture change by reducing, with the goal of eliminating sexual assault and harassment from within our ranks.