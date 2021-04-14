Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Heroes Mr. Mason

    GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sokha Hou 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Meet Mr. Elrado Mason, Brigade Victim Advocate, originally from Kingston, Jamaica. Mr. Mason has been with the brigade since August 2016 and served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before retiring in 2012. He feels prideful being of service to the men and women of the armed forces because it's for a good cause. He says we need to steer towards a culture change by reducing, with the goal of eliminating sexual assault and harassment from within our ranks.

    Location: DE

