    167th Maintainers Conduct Corrosion Prevention on C-17 (B-Roll)

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft undergoes routine cleaning in a hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, West Virginia during a corrosion prevention wash, Apr. 6, 2021. Each of the wing’s aircraft receive an intensive cleaning every six months to prevent corrosion, identify potential issues and maintain overall appearance and functionality of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792024
    VIRIN: 210407-Z-WS080-2001
    Filename: DOD_108299846
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Maintenance
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVANG
    167 AW

