A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft undergoes routine cleaning in a hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, West Virginia during a corrosion prevention wash, Apr. 6, 2021. Each of the wing’s aircraft receive an intensive cleaning every six months to prevent corrosion, identify potential issues and maintain overall appearance and functionality of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward Michon).
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792024
|VIRIN:
|210407-Z-WS080-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299846
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 167th Maintainers Conduct Corrosion Prevention on C-17 (B-Roll), by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT