167th Maintainers Conduct Corrosion Prevention on C-17 (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792024" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft undergoes routine cleaning in a hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, West Virginia during a corrosion prevention wash, Apr. 6, 2021. Each of the wing’s aircraft receive an intensive cleaning every six months to prevent corrosion, identify potential issues and maintain overall appearance and functionality of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward Michon).