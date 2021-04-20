Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The dirt on the mud run

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Civil Engineer Group hosted the Wild Boar Mud Run as part of Earth Week on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20 - 22, 2021. Runners were challenged to complete various obstacles throughout the course that covered them in mud. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792018
    VIRIN: 210420-F-ON299-797
    Filename: DOD_108299834
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The dirt on the mud run, by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mud
    obstacles
    Exercise
    Earth Week
    86th Civil Engineer Group
    Wild Boar Mud Run

