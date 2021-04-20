The 86th Civil Engineer Group hosted the Wild Boar Mud Run as part of Earth Week on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20 - 22, 2021. Runners were challenged to complete various obstacles throughout the course that covered them in mud. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
This work, The dirt on the mud run, by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
