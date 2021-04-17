Base residents volunteer to cleanup Admiral Beach at Naval Station Rota, Apr 17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 09:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792017
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-OC644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299828
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Beach Cleanup, by SN Johnny Garcia and PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS
