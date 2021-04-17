Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Beach Cleanup

    SPAIN

    04.17.2021

    Video by Seaman Johnny Garcia and Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez

    AFN Rota

    Base residents volunteer to cleanup Admiral Beach at Naval Station Rota, Apr 17, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 09:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792017
    VIRIN: 210422-N-OC644-1001
    Filename: DOD_108299828
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Admiral Beach Cleanup, by SN Johnny Garcia and PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cleanup
    Beach
    Pollution
    Spain
    Rota
    Environment

