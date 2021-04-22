Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prado Basin Ecosystem Restoration, Chief's Report

    CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On April 22, Earth Day, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief’s Report, which recommends a multi-year, multi section plan to
    tackle loss and/or degradation of aquatic, riparian woodland and floodplain habitats along the Santa Ana River due to numerous issue the waterway has experienced since the 1940s

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 07:38
    Location: CHINO HILLS, CA, US 

    California
    Environment
    Ecosystem Restoration
    Prado Dam

