Col. Andrew Baxter, Regional Nurse Executive for Regional Health Command Europe, delivers a message for Nurses Week. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 07:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792013
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299808
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nurses Week message, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
