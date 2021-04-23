Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurses Week message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Col. Andrew Baxter, Regional Nurse Executive for Regional Health Command Europe, delivers a message for Nurses Week. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 07:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792013
    VIRIN: 210423-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108299808
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week message, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Army Nurse Corps

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corps
    nurses week
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT