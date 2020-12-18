Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Souda Bay Holiday Toy Drive 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    12.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    AFN Souda Bay

    U.S. Navy Sailors aboard NSA Souda Bay celebrated the holiday season by having a successful toy drive in December 2020. The toys collected were donated to both the Saint Nektarios Girl Care Center and the Daily Care Center for Children and Young Adults of Chania on Dec. 18, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792002
    VIRIN: 201228-N-SC038-1001
    Filename: DOD_108299681
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Holiday Toy Drive 2020, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service Project
    Greece
    Toy Drive
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT