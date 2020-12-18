NSA Souda Bay Holiday Toy Drive 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors aboard NSA Souda Bay celebrated the holiday season by having a successful toy drive in December 2020. The toys collected were donated to both the Saint Nektarios Girl Care Center and the Daily Care Center for Children and Young Adults of Chania on Dec. 18, 2020.