U.S. Navy Sailors aboard NSA Souda Bay celebrated the holiday season by having a successful toy drive in December 2020. The toys collected were donated to both the Saint Nektarios Girl Care Center and the Daily Care Center for Children and Young Adults of Chania on Dec. 18, 2020.
This work, NSA Souda Bay Holiday Toy Drive 2020, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
