Wolfpack 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791989" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 8th Fighter Wing has gone through many challenges over the year, an has overcome them at every turn. Check out the success stories of the Wolf Pack in 2020!