    Wolfpack 2020

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Fighter Wing has gone through many challenges over the year, an has overcome them at every turn. Check out the success stories of the Wolf Pack in 2020!

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 03:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791989
    VIRIN: 210218-F-FO546-001
    Filename: DOD_108299591
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolfpack 2020, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    airplane
    7th AF
    Air Force
    2020
    COVID

