MANGILAO, Guam (April 21, 2021) –U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, check patient information and administer COVID-19 Vaccines in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) COVID-19 Vaccination team at a vaccination clinic held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, through U.S. Army Pacific, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 02:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791985
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-AC117-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108299496
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers Assist Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, by PO3 MacAdam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
