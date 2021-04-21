U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers Assist Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MANGILAO, Guam (April 21, 2021) –U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, check patient information and administer COVID-19 Vaccines in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) COVID-19 Vaccination team at a vaccination clinic held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, through U.S. Army Pacific, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)