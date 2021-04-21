Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers Assist Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    04.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Weissman 

    Joint Region Marianas

    MANGILAO, Guam (April 21, 2021) –U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, check patient information and administer COVID-19 Vaccines in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) COVID-19 Vaccination team at a vaccination clinic held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, through U.S. Army Pacific, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791985
    VIRIN: 210421-N-AC117-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108299496
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MANGILAO, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers Assist Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, by PO3 MacAdam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Army
    COVID-19
    DPHSS
    Vaccination Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT