Hobbies in Okinawa - Sgt. Brandon Martinez and Aly Martinez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791984" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Martinez, a musician with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and his spouse, Aly Martinez, speak about their interests in building Gundam models and playing board games in Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2021. Through their hobbies, the Martinez's have found a community while living in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)