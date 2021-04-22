307th Chemical Company Soldiers practice decontamination techniques during Guardian Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, CA practiced decontamination techniques during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 21, 2021. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.