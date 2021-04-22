Soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company out of Bell, CA practiced decontamination techniques during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 21, 2021. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 22:02
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|791979
VIRIN:
|210422-A-BH424-689
Filename:
|DOD_108299347
Length:
|00:01:28
Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 307th Chemical Company Soldiers practice decontamination techniques during Guardian Response, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
