    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at Cocoa Beach Airshow

    COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    Aerial footage from inside the cockpit of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team jet flying over Cocoa Beach during the Cocoa Beach Airshow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791972
    VIRIN: 210417-F-IH072-096
    Filename: DOD_108299314
    Length: 00:14:25
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at Cocoa Beach Airshow, by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airshow
    a-10
    Air Force
    heritage flight
    A10DemoTeam

