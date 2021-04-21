Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

    MI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting at Former Wurtsmith AFB, MI on 21 Apr 21.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 21:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791967
    VIRIN: 210421-F-F3406-0001
    Filename: DOD_108299234
    Length: 03:00:11
    Location: MI, US

    This work, Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting, by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    Environmental
    Air Force
    Restoration
    AFCEC
    Oscoda
    Wurtsmith AFB

