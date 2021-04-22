Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210422-N-ZL062-0001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Myers 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    210422-N-ZL062-0001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East took part in a command cleanup, April 22, onboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791960
    VIRIN: 210422-N-ZL062-0001
    Filename: DOD_108299200
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210422-N-ZL062-0001, by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPASE East
    Earth Day 2021

