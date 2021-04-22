210422-N-ZL062-0001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East took part in a command cleanup, April 22, onboard Naval Station Norfolk.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791960
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-ZL062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299200
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 210422-N-ZL062-0001, by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
