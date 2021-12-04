Lt. Col. Maisie Wong, Commanding Officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 4, shares her experience as a commanding officer in the Marine Corps Reserves at Camp Talega, California, Apr. 12, 2021. As a first generation American, Wong enjoys the opportunity to serve her country after experiencing the positive impacts of public service. Lt. Col Wong also cherishes the opportunity to lead Marines from all walks of life and see the impact they have on their communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 22:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791955
|VIRIN:
|210412-M-LD973-147
|Filename:
|DOD_108299127
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, All Walks of Life Episode Six, by LCpl Samwel Tabancay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
