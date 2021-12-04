Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Walks of Life Episode Six

    SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Lt. Col. Maisie Wong, Commanding Officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 4, shares her experience as a commanding officer in the Marine Corps Reserves at Camp Talega, California, Apr. 12, 2021. As a first generation American, Wong enjoys the opportunity to serve her country after experiencing the positive impacts of public service. Lt. Col Wong also cherishes the opportunity to lead Marines from all walks of life and see the impact they have on their communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 22:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791955
    VIRIN: 210412-M-LD973-147
    Filename: DOD_108299127
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    VMU-4

