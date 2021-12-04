All Walks of Life Episode Six

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Maisie Wong, Commanding Officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 4, shares her experience as a commanding officer in the Marine Corps Reserves at Camp Talega, California, Apr. 12, 2021. As a first generation American, Wong enjoys the opportunity to serve her country after experiencing the positive impacts of public service. Lt. Col Wong also cherishes the opportunity to lead Marines from all walks of life and see the impact they have on their communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)