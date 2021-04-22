Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Roth Visits Airmen, Project FOX, and Rated Preparatory Program Applications

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth and his visit with Airmen working at a COVID vaccination facility, a project that ramps up the F-35’s lethality and survivability, and the Rated Preparatory Program is taking applications from active duty officers and enlisted interested in aviation.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791951
    VIRIN: 210422-F-MY055-717
    Filename: DOD_108299122
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Roth Visits Airmen, Project FOX, and Rated Preparatory Program Applications, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    USAF
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

