Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth and his visit with Airmen working at a COVID vaccination facility, a project that ramps up the F-35’s lethality and survivability, and the Rated Preparatory Program is taking applications from active duty officers and enlisted interested in aviation.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 19:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791951
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-MY055-717
|Filename:
|DOD_108299122
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Roth Visits Airmen, Project FOX, and Rated Preparatory Program Applications, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
