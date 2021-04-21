Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class ALEX SMEDEGARD 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210421-N-XW558-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Advanced Acoustic Concepts ANGLER seabed and mine warfare kinetic effector is launched, utilized and recovered during an Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21) exercise. U.S. Pacific Fleet's UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate war-fighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Smedegard)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21, by PO2 ALEX SMEDEGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

