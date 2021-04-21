210421-N-XW558-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Advanced Acoustic Concepts ANGLER seabed and mine warfare kinetic effector is launched, utilized and recovered during an Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21) exercise. U.S. Pacific Fleet's UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate war-fighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Smedegard)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791949
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-XW558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299048
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21, by PO2 ALEX SMEDEGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
