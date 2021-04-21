Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Faller visits Dominican Republic

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    04.21.2021

    Recap of U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, visit to the Dominican Republic April 20-22 where he joined national leaders during several bilateral events and took part in a regional conference focused on Caribbean security. During the visit, Faller met with Vice President Raquel Peña, announced the U.S. donation of three mobile hospitals and two operations centers, and participated in the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC 2021). (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Dominican Republic)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791946
    VIRIN: 210421-D-BS728-642
    Filename: DOD_108299042
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Caribbean
    Dominican Republic
    SOUTHCOM
    Craig Faller
    CANSEC

