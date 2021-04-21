Adm. Faller visits Dominican Republic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recap of U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, visit to the Dominican Republic April 20-22 where he joined national leaders during several bilateral events and took part in a regional conference focused on Caribbean security. During the visit, Faller met with Vice President Raquel Peña, announced the U.S. donation of three mobile hospitals and two operations centers, and participated in the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC 2021). (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Dominican Republic)