Adm. Faller visits Dominican Republic

Recap of U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, visit to the Dominican Republic April 20-22 where he joined national leaders during several bilateral events and took part in a regional conference focused on Caribbean security. During the visit, Faller met with Vice President Raquel Peña, announced the U.S. donation of three mobile hospitals and two operations centers, and participated in the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC 2021). (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Dominican Republic)
04.21.2021
04.22.2021
Video Productions
