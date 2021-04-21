Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377th TSC Best Warrior [2021]

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Warriors from across the 377th TSC and 80th Training Command (TASS) participated in 377th Theater Sustainment Command Best Warrior 2021 on JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas.

    Soldiers demonstrated proficiency on a wide variety of warrior skills from first aid to emplacing a claymore and clearing various weapons.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791933
    VIRIN: 210421-A-NV630-861
    Filename: DOD_108298943
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th TSC Best Warrior [2021], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    377th TSC
    4th ESC
    80th TC

