    WPAFB Celebrates Earth Day

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, celebrates Earth Day, April 22, 2021. This year marked the 51st anniversary of those around the world celebrating Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 16:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791912
    VIRIN: 210422-F-GW597-1001
    Filename: DOD_108298724
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Celebrates Earth Day, by A1C Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    EarthDay
    WPAFB

