    Secretary General addresses global leaders on NATO’s response to climate change

    BELGIUM

    04.22.2021

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday (22 April 2021) set out how NATO is stepping up its efforts to deal with climate change. He was attending the Leaders Summit on climate, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

    Mr. Stoltenberg explained how NATO has a key role to play in three areas when it comes to climate change: understanding the challenge, adapting operations, and reducing military emissions.

    As part of the NATO2030 initiative, Allied Leaders are expected to approve an ambitious action plan on climate change at the NATO Summit in Brussels this June.

