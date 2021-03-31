Putting Out Dumpster Fires

As part of their training, students from the 312th Training Squadron learn how to put out dumpster fires!
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791893
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-ZB472-319
|Filename:
|DOD_108298447
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT